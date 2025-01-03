Clayton and the Ohio Bobcats take on conference foe Central Michigan

Ohio Bobcats (6-6) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-6) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: AJ Clayton and…

Ohio Bobcats (6-6) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-6)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Clayton and Ohio visit Jakobi Heady and Central Michigan in MAC action Saturday.

The Chippewas have gone 3-1 at home. Central Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ugnius Jarusevicius averaging 1.7.

The Bobcats are 0-4 on the road. Ohio is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Central Michigan is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Clayton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.