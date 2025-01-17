Clayton and No. 5 Florida host Texas

Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-2, 2-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-2, 2-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida plays Texas after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 28 points in Florida’s 83-82 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators have gone 8-1 at home. Florida leads college basketball with 43.0 rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 8.0.

The Longhorns are 1-3 in SEC play. Texas is eighth in the SEC scoring 81.6 points per game and is shooting 49.7%.

Florida averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Longhorns square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.8 points and 3.7 assists.

Tre Johnson is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 18.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.