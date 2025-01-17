Clark’s 18 help VCU defeat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 78-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark’s 18 points helped VCU defeat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 78-69 on Friday night. Clark added seven…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark’s 18 points helped VCU defeat Saint Joseph’s (PA) 78-69 on Friday night.

Clark added seven rebounds for the Rams (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Phillip Russell scored 16 points, going 7 of 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Max Shulga had 14 points and shot 3 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Xzayvier Brown finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Hawks (11-7, 3-3). Rasheer Fleming added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (PA). Erik Reynolds II also had 12 points.

VCU entered halftime up 38-32. Shulga paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Clark’s 3-pointer with 5:36 remaining in the second half gave VCU the lead for good at 63-60.

Both teams next play Tuesday. VCU visits Rhode Island and Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Davidson on the road.

