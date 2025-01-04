Clarke leads Akron against Toledo after 20-point performance

Toledo Rockets (8-3, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Toledo Rockets (8-3, 0-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Toledo after Teniesha Clarke scored 20 points in Akron’s 74-61 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips are 5-2 on their home court. Akron ranks third in the MAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 5.7.

The Rockets are 0-1 in MAC play. Toledo is eighth in the MAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammi Mikonovwicz averaging 4.3.

Akron is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.2 points for the Zips.

Kendall Carruthers is averaging 10.4 points for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.