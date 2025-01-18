Clark scores 16, Texas A&M-CC beats Incarnate Word 69-63

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Garry Clark’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Incarnate Word 69-63 on Saturday night. Clark had…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Garry Clark’s 16 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Incarnate Word 69-63 on Saturday night.

Clark had 10 rebounds for the Islanders (13-6, 6-1 Southland Conference). Jordan Roberts scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jaden Walker had 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field. The Islanders prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Jordan Pyke led the Cardinals (9-9, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Dylan Hayman added 14 points and eight rebounds for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey finished with 12 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Monday. Texas A&M-CC visits Houston Christian and Incarnate Wordplays UT Rio Grande Valley at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

