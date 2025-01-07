Clark, San Diego State Aztecs to visit Givens, Nevada Wolf Pack

San Diego State Aztecs (12-4, 1-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-9, 2-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (12-4, 1-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-9, 2-1 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cali Clark and San Diego State take on Lexie Givens and Nevada on Wednesday.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-3 in home games. Nevada is fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Givens leads the Wolf Pack with 6.6 boards.

The Aztecs have gone 1-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.6 assists per game led by Veronica Sheffey averaging 2.8.

Nevada averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Wolf Pack.

Adryana Quezada is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.