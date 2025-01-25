Clark, Mara each score 12 points as UCLA hands Washington its sixth-straight loss, 65-60

SEATTLE (AP) — Skyy Clark scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Aday Mara added another dozen points and…

SEATTLE (AP) — Skyy Clark scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Aday Mara added another dozen points and seven rebounds off the bench as UCLA edged Washington 65-60 on Friday night.

UCLA (14-6, 5-4), fresh off an 85-83 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin, won its third straight. Washington (10-10, 1-8) lost its sixth straight game to a Big 10 Conference opponent. The streak is the longest by a Huskies team since dropping eight straight in 2020-21.

Washington led by as many as seven points in the first half, but Kobe Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 7:31 left to pull UCLA even at 22-22 and Lazar Stefanovic stoke the ball from DJ Davis and dunked seconds later to give the Bruins the lead for good.

Mehki Mason hit his second 3-pointer of the second half to get Washington to within four, 54-50 with 6:41 left and DJ Davis knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:39 left to get within three, 58-55. Dylan Andrews hit from deep and Clark hit a pair of free throws for UCLA in the final 17 seconds to seal the victory.

Clark hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free throw line while dishing three assists and making two steals. Mara was 5 of 10 from the field and blocked five shots. Eric Dailey Jr. and Johnson each added 11 points for UCLA.

Great Osobor was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line to lead the Huskies with 19 points and nine rebounds and was the only player to reach double-figure scoring.

The Bruins play at USC on Monday. Washington plays at Minnesota February 1.

