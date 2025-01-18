Clark and Merrimack host Siena

Siena Saints (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 5-1 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Siena Saints (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-9, 5-1 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Siena after Adam Clark scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 81-76 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Warriors have gone 4-1 in home games. Merrimack is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Saints are 3-3 in conference matchups. Siena is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Merrimack’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 70.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.2 Merrimack gives up to opponents.

The Warriors and Saints square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for the Warriors.

Justice Shoats is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 24.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

