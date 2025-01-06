CJ Hines hits game-winner, scores 23 as Alabama State rallies to beat UAPB 93-91

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — CJ Hines scored on a layup at the buzzer and finished with 23 points as Alabama…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — CJ Hines scored on a layup at the buzzer and finished with 23 points as Alabama State rallied to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 93-91 on Monday night.

Hines also contributed six rebounds for the Hornets (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Amarr Knox added 20 points and Micah Octave scored 13.

The Golden Lions (3-12, 0-2) were led by Doctor Bradley, who scored a career-high 35 in his second game of the season. Bradley, a junior who had a career-best 30 points in his first game, added seven rebounds and seven assists. Christian Moore had 19 points and Caleb Jones scored 15.

Alabama State rallied after trailing 50-41 at halftime.

