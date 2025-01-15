Citadel visits UNC Greensboro, aims to break road losing streak

Citadel Bulldogs (5-10, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-10, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-7, 3-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -17.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel travels to UNC Greensboro looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Spartans are 6-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 6.8.

UNC Greensboro averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 69.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 65.0 UNC Greensboro gives up.

The Spartans and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Spartans.

Brody Fox is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.