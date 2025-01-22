Citadel takes on Wofford, looks to end 9-game slide

Citadel Bulldogs (5-12, 0-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-9, 4-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-12, 0-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-9, 4-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -17; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel aims to end its nine-game losing streak with a victory against Wofford.

The Terriers have gone 6-1 in home games. Wofford is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-6 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by John Adams averaging 2.8.

Wofford is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 69.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 70.0 Wofford allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is shooting 42.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Terriers. Justin Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brody Fox is shooting 53.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Colby McAllister is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.