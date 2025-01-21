Citadel plays Wofford on 6-game road slide

Citadel Bulldogs (5-12, 0-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-9, 4-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-12, 0-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-9, 4-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Bulldogs visit Wofford.

The Terriers are 6-1 on their home court. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 6.5.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks seventh in the SoCon allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 69.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 70.0 Wofford gives up to opponents.

The Terriers and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Terriers.

Cameron Glover averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.