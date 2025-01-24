Citadel hosts Western Carolina after Pelote’s 21-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-13, 1-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-13, 0-7 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-13, 1-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-13, 0-7 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Citadel after Bernard Pelote scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 85-58 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 on their home court. Citadel is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 1-6 in conference matchups. Western Carolina is second in the SoCon with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Pelote averaging 5.8.

Citadel is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Citadel allows.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Glover is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.2 points. Brody Fox is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cord Stansberry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Pelote is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

