Citadel hosts Chattanooga following Champion’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Citadel after Frank Champion scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 99-94 overtime loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 14.4 assists per game led by Paxton Davidson averaging 2.9.

The Mocs have gone 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Citadel scores 72.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 72.5 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 76.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 73.4 Citadel gives up.

The Bulldogs and Mocs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Honor Huff is averaging 13 points for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.