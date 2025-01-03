Citadel hosts Champion and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Citadel after Frank Champion scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 99-94 overtime loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 in home games. Citadel has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mocs are 0-1 in SoCon play. Chattanooga ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Citadel’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Mocs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Honor Huff is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

