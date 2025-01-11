Citadel faces East Tennessee State following Glover’s 20-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (5-9, 0-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-9, 0-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 2-1 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -16.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on East Tennessee State after Cameron Glover scored 20 points in Citadel’s 67-63 overtime loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers are 7-2 on their home court. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon with 14.7 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 4.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Buccaneers.

Paxton Davidson is averaging 6.1 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.