Citadel Bulldogs face the Samford Bulldogs on 12-game skid

Samford Bulldogs (17-5, 7-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-15, 0-9 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (17-5, 7-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-15, 0-9 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel aims to end its 12-game skid when the Citadel Bulldogs take on Samford.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 5-7 on their home court. Citadel is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Samford Bulldogs are 7-2 in SoCon play. Samford scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Citadel is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.9% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Citadel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Fox is averaging 16.4 points for the Citadel Bulldogs. Cameron Glover is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Fort is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Samford Bulldogs, while averaging 14 points. Jaden Brownell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.