Cincinnati visits Colorado after Hammond’s 23-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 0-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-6, 0-5 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 0-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-6, 0-5 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces Cincinnati after Julian Hammond III scored 23 points in Colorado’s 78-70 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-2 at home. Colorado averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 0-4 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado averages 74.5 points, 14.0 more per game than the 60.5 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hammond is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Buffaloes.

Jizzle James is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.