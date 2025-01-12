Ciezki and Indiana host No. 23 Iowa

Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits No. 23 Iowa after Shay Ciezki scored 20 points in Indiana’s 68-64 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in home games. Iowa is 12-4 against opponents over .500.

The Hoosiers are 3-1 against conference opponents. Indiana scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Iowa makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Indiana has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Hawkeyes.

Yarden Garzon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.