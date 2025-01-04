Ciani and the UIC Flames take on conference foe Belmont

UIC Flames (10-4, 2-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 1-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UIC Flames (10-4, 2-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (9-5, 1-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces UIC in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Bruins have gone 5-2 at home. Belmont is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames have gone 2-1 against MVC opponents. UIC is the MVC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 9.5.

Belmont makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). UIC averages 80.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 77.7 Belmont gives up to opponents.

The Bruins and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is shooting 41.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bruins.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.