Christian Henry, Jalin Billingsley lead Eastern Michigan over Buffalo 90-77

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Christian Henry and Jalin Billingsley scored 18 points apiece to lead Eastern Michigan over Buffalo 90-77 on Saturday.

Henry added six rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (10-9, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Billingsley did his damage on 7-for-10 shooting. Da’Sean Nelson shot 6 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Bulls (6-13, 1-6) were led by Ryan Sabol, who finished with 25 points. Tyson Dunn added 19 points and three steals. Noah Batchelor had nine points and nine rebounds.

Yusuf Jihad scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half and Eastern Michigan went into the break trailing 45-42. Nelson scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Eastern Michigan to a victory.

