Chicago State visits Williams and Wagner

Chicago State Cougars (0-15) at Wagner Seahawks (8-5) Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

Chicago State Cougars (0-15) at Wagner Seahawks (8-5)

Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -10; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays Chicago State after Zaire Williams scored 24 points in Wagner’s 120-30 win against the Penn State-Scranton Nittany Lions.

The Seahawks are 5-1 on their home court. Wagner is the NEC leader with 33.7 rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 6.0.

The Cougars have gone 0-11 away from home. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 10.1 assists per game led by Gabe Spinelli averaging 2.3.

Wagner’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Wagner has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The Seahawks and Cougars match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kair Sanchez is shooting 54.4% and averaging 9.8 points for the Seahawks.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 32.8% and averaging 8.8 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.