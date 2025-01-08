Chicago State visits Stonehill after Hayward’s 29-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-9, 2-0 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-9, 2-0 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Chicago State after Sharn Hayward scored 29 points in Stonehill’s 73-59 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Stonehill allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-1 in NEC play. Chicago State is 0-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stonehill’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 33.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than Stonehill has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Skyhawks and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayward averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Aiyanna Culver is shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

