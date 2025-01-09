Chicago State visits Hayward and Stonehill

Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-9, 2-0 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (6-9, 2-0 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Chicago State after Sharn Hayward scored 29 points in Stonehill’s 73-59 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Skyhawks are 4-3 in home games. Stonehill averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Brooke Paquette with 5.1.

The Cougars are 1-1 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Stonehill’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Stonehill allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayward is averaging 16.3 points for the Skyhawks.

Josie Hill is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.