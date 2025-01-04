Chicago State visits Davis and LIU

Chicago State Cougars (1-15, 1-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-11, 1-0 NEC) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (1-15, 1-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-11, 1-0 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Chicago State after Malachi Davis scored 24 points in LIU’s 78-62 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Sharks have gone 3-3 in home games. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Chicago State ranks eighth in the NEC with 28.8 rebounds per game led by Jalen Forrest averaging 4.6.

LIU’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Sharks.

Matthew Robinson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

