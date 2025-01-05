Chicago State visits Davis and LIU

Chicago State Cougars (1-15, 1-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-11, 1-0 NEC) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Chicago State Cougars (1-15, 1-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-11, 1-0 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Chicago State after Malachi Davis scored 24 points in LIU’s 78-62 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Sharks are 3-3 in home games. LIU is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 1-0 in NEC play. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC allowing 83.2 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

LIU’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lander is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 7.9 points.

Noble Crawford is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.