Chicago State takes on Le Moyne after Hill’s 20-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-17, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-16, 0-3 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (1-17, 1-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-16, 0-3 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Le Moyne after Josie Hill scored 20 points in Chicago State’s 77-75 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins are 0-5 on their home court. Le Moyne allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.4 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 1-2 against NEC opponents. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Hill averaging 5.3.

Le Moyne scores 47.5 points per game, 38.3 fewer points than the 85.8 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Le Moyne allows.

The Dolphins and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haedyn Roberts is scoring 9.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Dolphins.

Hill is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 30.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 58.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.