Chicago State plays LIU on 8-game home slide

Long Island Sharks (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (0-16, 0-1 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts LIU looking to break its eight-game home losing streak.

The Cougars are 0-8 in home games. Chicago State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sharks are 1-0 in conference games. LIU is 2-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Chicago State is shooting 33.3% from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% LIU allows to opponents. LIU’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.5 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The Cougars and Sharks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josie Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars.

Janessa Williams is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 50.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

