Chicago State plays Le Moyne, aims to end home skid

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-12, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-17, 1-2 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Le Moyne looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Cougars have gone 0-3 at home. Chicago State averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dolphins are 1-2 in conference games. Le Moyne has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chicago State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 75.3 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 80.7 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Robinson is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 steals.

Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 58.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.