Chicago State hosts Wagner after Fabozzi’s 38-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-9) at Chicago State Cougars (0-15)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner takes on Chicago State after Julia Fabozzi scored 38 points in Wagner’s 133-34 win over the SUNY-Old Westbury Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 0-7 in home games. Chicago State is 0-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks have gone 0-6 away from home. Wagner is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Chicago State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Chicago State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver is averaging 11.8 points for the Cougars.

Fabozzi is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.7 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

