Chicago State hosts Barba-Bey and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-13, 2-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-17, 2-2 NEC) Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-13, 2-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (2-17, 2-2 NEC)

Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Chicago State after Ahmed Barba-Bey scored 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-60 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars are 1-3 on their home court. Chicago State is 1-16 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 2-2 in conference games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Chicago State scores 60.1 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The Cougars and Knights face off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.6 points for the Cougars.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.