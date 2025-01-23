Chicago State heads to Stonehill for conference matchup

Chicago State Cougars (2-18, 2-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-10, 2-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (2-18, 2-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-10, 2-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Forrest and Chicago State visit Todd Brogna and Stonehill on Friday.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-1 in home games. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brogna averaging 4.2.

The Cougars have gone 2-3 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stonehill averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Forrest is averaging 10 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

