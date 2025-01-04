Chicago State Cougars face the Long Island Sharks on 16-game losing streak

Long Island Sharks (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (0-16, 0-1 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (4-10, 1-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (0-16, 0-1 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will try to break its 16-game skid when the Cougars play LIU.

The Cougars have gone 0-8 in home games. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC in rebounding with 26.6 rebounds. Josie Hill leads the Cougars with 5.2 boards.

The Sharks are 1-0 in conference matchups. LIU ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 27.4% from 3-point range.

Chicago State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 52.1 points per game, 35.9 fewer points than the 88.0 Chicago State allows to opponents.

The Cougars and Sharks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars.

Janessa Williams is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 50.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.