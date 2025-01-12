Chicago State and Stonehill square off in conference showdown

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-9, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (9-9, 1-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-16, 1-1 NEC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Todd Brogna and Stonehill visit Noble Crawford and Chicago State in NEC play Sunday.

The Cougars are 0-2 in home games. Chicago State allows 81.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 22.5 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-2 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Brogna averaging 5.2.

Chicago State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 70.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 81.4 Chicago State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Skyhawks meet Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Forrest is scoring 9.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cougars.

Josh Morgan is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 60.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.