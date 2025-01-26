Che’s 17 lead UC Irvine past Hawaii 71-55

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Myles Che’s 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat Hawaii 71-55 on Saturday. Che also added five…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Myles Che’s 17 points helped UC Irvine defeat Hawaii 71-55 on Saturday.

Che also added five assists for the Anteaters (18-3, 8-1 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn scored 13 points and added five assists. Kyle Evans shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Rainbow Warriors (12-8, 4-5) were led in scoring by Akira Jacobs, who finished with 12 points. Marcus Greene added eight points for Hawaii. Tanner Christensen had seven points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.