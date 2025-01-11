Chenery leads Binghamton against New Hampshire after 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (9-8, 1-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-15, 0-2 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-8, 1-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-15, 0-2 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits New Hampshire after Tymu Chenery scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 82-71 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats are 2-5 on their home court. New Hampshire gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 1-1 against America East opponents. Binghamton allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and Bearcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats.

Ben Callahan-Gold is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 10.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

