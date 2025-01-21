Cheeks leads Dayton against Duquesne after 26-point game

Dayton Flyers (12-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-9, 4-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers…

Dayton Flyers (12-6, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-9, 4-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Duquesne after Enoch Cheeks scored 26 points in Dayton’s 83-81 overtime victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dukes are 6-4 on their home court. Duquesne averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flyers are 2-3 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 with 15.7 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 5.7.

Duquesne scores 69.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 69.4 Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Flyers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Dukes.

Cheeks is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Flyers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

