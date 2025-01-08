Chattanooga visits Western Carolina on 4-game road slide

Chattanooga Mocs (5-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-5) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will attempt…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-5)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Mocs take on Western Carolina.

The Catamounts are 5-1 on their home court. Western Carolina leads the SoCon with 36.8 points in the paint led by Tyja Beans averaging 4.0.

The Mocs are 1-4 in road games. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Caia Elisaldez averaging 8.0.

Western Carolina makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Chattanooga averages 61.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 69.5 Western Carolina allows to opponents.

The Catamounts and Mocs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Burton is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Catamounts.

Elisaldez is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

