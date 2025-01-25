Chattanooga takes home win streak into matchup with East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-9, 3-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-9, 3-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Mocs play East Tennessee State.

The Mocs are 6-3 on their home court. Chattanooga has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 11.7 assists per game led by Kendall Folley averaging 2.7.

Chattanooga makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). East Tennessee State averages 60.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 56.2 Chattanooga gives up.

The Mocs and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Braylyn Milton is scoring 12.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

