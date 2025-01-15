Chattanooga plays Samford in conference matchup

Samford Bulldogs (5-12, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 1-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Samford Bulldogs (5-12, 0-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 1-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Samford in a matchup of SoCon teams.

The Mocs have gone 4-3 at home. Chattanooga averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Chattanooga scores 60.7 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 75.6 Samford allows. Samford averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Chattanooga gives up.

The Mocs and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mocs.

Emily Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

