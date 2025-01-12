Chattanooga hosts VMI following Kiudulas’ 26-point performance

VMI Keydets (6-10, 0-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (6-10, 0-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Chattanooga after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 26 points in VMI’s 81-68 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 6-2 on their home court. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.8.

The Keydets are 0-3 against SoCon opponents. VMI is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga averages 76.6 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 72.6 VMI allows. VMI averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bash Wieland is averaging 13.5 points for the Mocs.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

