Chattanooga hosts Mercer after Anya’s 26-point performance

Mercer Bears (6-11, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-9, 2-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Mercer Bears (6-11, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-9, 2-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Mercer after Brooke Anya scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 69-63 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 5-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 12.6 assists per game led by Caia Elisaldez averaging 4.6.

The Bears are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Mercer averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Chattanooga averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.5 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 53.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 57.4 Chattanooga allows.

The Mocs and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mocs.

Ariana Bennett is shooting 47.2% and averaging 10.6 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 23.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.