Chattanooga faces VMI after Wieland’s 22-point showing

VMI Keydets (6-10, 0-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-7, 1-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays VMI after Bash Wieland scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 78-75 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs are 6-2 in home games. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.6 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Keydets are 0-3 in conference matchups. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Rickey Bradley, Jr. averaging 7.1.

Chattanooga’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that VMI gives up. VMI averages 5.1 more points per game (77.7) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (72.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wieland is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Mocs.

Augustinas Kiudulas is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

