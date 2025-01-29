Chattanooga defeats Western Carolina 84-60

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Honor Huff had 25 points in Chattanooga’s 84-60 win against Western Carolina on Wednesday night. Huff…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Honor Huff had 25 points in Chattanooga’s 84-60 win against Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Huff also added five rebounds for the Mocs (14-8, 6-3 Southern Conference). Bash Wieland shot 5 for 10, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Frank Champion shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Catamounts (6-14, 2-7) were led in scoring by Marcus Kell, who finished with 15 points and two blocks. Cord Stansberry added 11 points for Western Carolina.

Chattanooga took the lead with 19:08 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-25 at halftime, with Huff racking up 11 points. Chattanooga pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 29 points. Huff scored a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

