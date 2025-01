Chase Ross scores career-high 27 as No. 7 Marquette rallies past Georgetown 74-66

Chase Ross scored a career-high 27 points as No. 7 Marquette rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Georgetown 74-66 on Tuesday night.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Ross scored a career-high 27 points as No. 7 Marquette rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Georgetown 74-66 on Tuesday night.

Stevie Mitchell added 13 points, David Joplin scored 12 and Kam Jones had 11 for Marquette (14-2, 5-0 Big East), which won its fifth straight game.

Malik Mack led Georgetown (12-3, 3-1) with 18 points. Micah Peavy added 13 points, Thomas Sorber 11 and Caleb Williams 10. Sorber had 13 rebounds.

The Hoyas’ five-game winning streak was snapped.

Marquette’s Tre Norman and Georgetown’s Jordan Burks each were assessed first-half technical fouls for directing words at the opposing team.

Takeaways

Georgetown: The Hoyas have lost seven straight to the Golden Eagles.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles made 16 steals to Georgetown’s seven. Ross’ steal and dunk, sandwiched by two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half, helped Marquette cut Georgetown’s halftime lead from nine points to one. He finished with six steals.

Key moment

After Marquette erased Georgetown’s 38-29 halftime edge early in the second half, the lead repeatedly changed hands the rest of the way. With Marquette leading 66-64, Ross stole the ball from Mack and was fouled with 46.6 seconds left. Ross made both free throws and Marquette went on to close it out from the foul line.

Key stat

Georgetown shot 57.7% from the field to Marquette’s 29% in the first half. In the second, Georgetown shot 31% and Marquette improved to 42.9%.

Up next

Georgetown hosts UConn on Saturday. Marquette visits DePaul on Jan. 14.

