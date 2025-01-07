Charlotte takes on Tulsa on 4-game losing streak

Charlotte 49ers (5-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-8, 1-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (5-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-8, 1-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Tulsa as losers of four games in a row.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-3 in home games. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Kristol Ayson averaging 2.5.

The 49ers are 0-3 in conference play. Charlotte is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Tulsa averages 69.0 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 65.6 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and 49ers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayson is averaging 6.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Hurricane.

Keanna Rembert is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

