Charlotte hosts Mabry and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-8, 0-2 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Charlotte after Amira Mabry scored 21 points in Tulane’s 72-64 loss to the Rice Owls.

The 49ers have gone 3-3 at home. Charlotte is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Green Wave are 1-1 against AAC opponents. Tulane has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charlotte’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Green Wave match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the 49ers.

Victoria Keenan is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

