Charlotte hosts Haggerty and No. 18 Memphis

Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis faces Charlotte after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Memphis’ 88-81 loss to the Temple Owls.

The 49ers are 5-4 in home games. Charlotte is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 3-1 in AAC play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 2.5.

Charlotte’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Memphis allows. Memphis scores 5.5 more points per game (78.9) than Charlotte allows (73.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the 49ers.

Dainja is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

