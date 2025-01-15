Charlotte hosts Hagemann and East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-3 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-10, 0-4 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-3 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-10, 0-4 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Charlotte after Devin Hagemann scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 75-64 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The 49ers are 3-4 in home games. Charlotte averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pirates are 1-3 in AAC play. East Carolina ranks third in the AAC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 3.9.

Charlotte’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 62.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 66.3 Charlotte allows to opponents.

The 49ers and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is averaging 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the 49ers.

Joyner is averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

