Charlotte faces Tulsa, looks to halt 4-game slide

Charlotte 49ers (5-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-8, 1-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to break its four-game slide with a victory over Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-3 at home. Tulsa has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The 49ers are 0-3 in conference play. Charlotte is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulsa averages 69.0 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 65.6 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tulsa allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 18.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Kay Kay Green is averaging 6.2 points for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

